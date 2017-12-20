Let yourself go

TODAY

• Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy, presents a talk by Erin Hazelton, “Wildlife and Wild Places,” at 7 p.m. Admission: $5 members, $10 nonmembers. And 5 p.m. today is the deadline to register children 3 to 5 for the Winter Adventure Camp scheduled here for Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Fee: $15 members, $20 nonmembers; and to register children in grades K to 5 for Winter Vacation Camp, “The Exciting Adventures of a Squirrel,” scheduled for Friday from 9 a.m. to noon for a fee of $15 members, $20 nonmembers, or from 9 a.m. to e p.m. for a fee of $20 members, $25 nonmembers. 937-698-6493.

• The Quintessentials perform a Christmas concert at 6 and 8:30 p.m. in the Versailles Performing Arts Center in Versailles High School, 280 Marker Road, Versailles. Tickets” $5.50 at towneandcountryplayers.com.

• Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus, exhibits “Think Outside the Brick: The Creative Art of Lego,” which runs through Feb. 25, “Laura Park: 2017 Columbus Comics Residency Exhibition” through Feb. 11, “Three Chagalls” through March 11, “Botanical Wonders: Flower Figure Quilts 1850-1950” through March 11; “Beyond Impressionism: Paris, Fin de Siecle: Signac, Redon, Toulouse-Lautrec and Their Contemporaries,” which runs through Jan. 21; “James R. Hopkins: Faces of the Heartland,” through Feb. 18 and “Motion” through April 30. Exhibit hours vary. Museum admission: Adults $14; seniors, $8; students 18 and older, $8; students 6-17, $5; children 5 and under, free; Sundays free; Thursdays 5 to 9 p.m., pay what you want. 614-629-0359.

• Springfield Museum of Art, 107 Cliff Park Road, Springfield, presents “Ponds, Gardens and Shadows: Paintings by Jennifer Rosengarten” through Jan. 7. Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission: $5 adults, $3 students and seniors, children 17 and under, free. 937-325-4673.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, presents an exhibit, “Alphonse Mucha: Master of Art Nouveau—Selections from the Dhawan Collection,” through Dec. 31, and hosts a curatorial conversation, “New Year’s Toast Tour,” at 6 p.m. today. Exhibit admission: $14 adults, $11 seniors, students 18 and older and active military, $6 children 7 to 17, free for members and children 6 and under. 937-223-4278.

• Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum, 300 N. Whitewoman St., Coshocton, presents an exhibit, “WWI Posters—Rallying the Home Front,” which runs through Dec. 31. Open Tuesday through Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Admission: $4 adults, $3 children. 740-622-8710.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Timeless Memories of Christmas” through Dec. 31. Times vary. Tickets: $61-$75 includes dinner. 800-677-9505.

• Rosewood Gallery, 2655 Oldson Drive, Kettering, exhibits the seventh annual “Art Ed: An Art Educators’ Exhibition” through Dec. 29. Exhibit hours Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. 937-296-0294.

• Virginia Kettering’s Train Display is on exhibit in the Kettering Tower windows, Second and Main streets, Dayton, through Jan. 2. Free.

• Rike’s holiday windows are on display in the Schuster Center, Second and Main streets, Dayton, through Dec. 31. Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Free.

• Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics, 2291 Saint Johns Road, Maria Stein, exhibits “Nativities and Classic Advent Calendars,” which runs through Jan. 7. Exhibit open Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Free.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., exhibits the Ohio Watercolor Society 2017 Traveling Exhibition through Dec. 30. Hours vary. Reception Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. 492-8345.

• The New Bremen Public Library offers do-it-yourself craft kits from 6 to 7 p.m. Free.

• The New Knoxville Community Library offers do-it-yourself craft kits from 3 to 7 p.m. and an adult craft at 6 p.m. Advance registration required for adult craft at 419-753-2724.

FRIDAY

• Today is the deadline for children in kindergarten through fourth grade who are nonswimmers to register for Mini-Splash Week scheduled for Dec. 27 to Dec. 29 from 11 to 11:45 a.m. in the Piqua YMCA, 223 West High St., Piqua. Free water-safety class. 937-773-9622.

• AMVETS Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts a fish and chicken fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Meals: $7.

• Miami Valley Centre Mall, 987 E. Ash St., Piqua, presents the Sidney High School Orchestra from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Eric Loy at 5 p.m. Free.

SATURDAY

• Miami Valley Centre Mall, 987 E. Ash St., Piqua, presents the Swing Era Band at noon, saxophonist Eddie Osborne at 2:30 p.m. and 2-4-U at 4 p.m. Free.

SUNDAY

• Miami Valley Centre Mall, 987 E. Ash St., Piqua, presents pianist Scott Oglesbee at 3 p.m. Free.

TUESDAY

• Darke County Parks hosts an early morning discovery hike for adults at 8 a.m. and Project FeederWatch, bird-watching, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today and Wednesday in the Shawnee Prairie Preserve, 4267 state Route 502 W., Greenville. Free. Take binoculars for both events. 937-548-0165.

• New Bremen Public Library presents story time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts story time for all ages at 10:30 a.m.

WEDNESDAY

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts wing night from 4 to 7 p.m. Wings: 60 cents dine in; 70 cents carry out.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts a book discussion at 2 p.m.

DEC. 28

• New Bremen Public Library hosts story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m. and a book discussion for adults at 1 p.m. 419-629-2158.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit listings to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com

