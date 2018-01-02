Senior center happenings

SIDNEY — The following events have been scheduled at the Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County, 304 S. West Ave.

Jan. 3: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., crocheting and knitting; 10 a.m., chair volleyball; noon, pinochle; 1 p.m., Texas hold ‘em.

Jan. 4: 9 a.m., chair exercise; 10 a.m., Move n Groove; 11 a.m., line dancing; noon, Texas hold ‘em; 1 p.m., shuffleboard, quilting and bingo; 7 p.m., euchre.

Jan. 5: 8 a.m, billiards; 9 a.m., chair yoga and board meeting; 10 a.m., Senior Center Singers rehearsal; 12:45 p.m., bridge; 1 p.m., euchre and pickleball.

Jan. 6: 8 a.m., billiards; 10 a.m., chair volleyball.

Jan. 8: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair yoga; 10 a.m., Senior Center Singers rehearsal; noon, Texas hold ‘em; 1 p.m., shuffleboard, quilting and bingo.

Jan. 9: 9 a.m., chair exercise; 10 a.m., Move n Groove; 11 a.m., line dancing; 11:30 a.m., carry-in lunch; 1 p.m., euchre and practice bridge; 7 p.m., bid euchre.

Jan. 10: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., crocheting, knitting; 10 a.m., chair volleyball; noon, pinochle; 1 p.m., Texas hold ‘em.

Jan. 11: 9 a.m., chair exercise; 10 a.m., Move n Groove; 11 a.m., line dancing; noon, Texas hold ‘em; 1 p.m., shuffleboard, quilting and bingo; 7 p.m. euchre.

Jan. 12: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair yoga; 10 a.m., Senior Center Singers rehearsal; 12:45 p.m., bridge, 1 p.m., euchre and pickleball; 6 p.m., Friday Nite Out.

Jan. 13: 8 a.m., billiards; 10 a.m., chair volleyball.

Jan. 16: 9 a.m., chair exercise; 10 a.m., Move n Groove; 11 a.m., line dancing; 1 p.m., practice bridge and euchre; 7 p.m., bid euchre.

Jan. 17: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., crocheting, knitting and aqua aerobics; 10 a.m., aqua aerobics and chair volleyball; noon, pinochle; 1 p.m., Texas hold ‘em.

Jan. 18: 9 a.m., chair exercise; 10 a.m., Move n Groove; 11 a.m., line dancing; noon, Texas hold ‘em; 1 p.m., shuffleboard, quilting and bingo; 7 p.m., euchre.

Jan. 19: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair yoga; 10 a.m., Senior Center Singers rehearsal; 12:45 p.m., bridge, 1 p.m., euchre and pickleball.

Jan. 20: 8 a.m., billiards; 10 a.m., chair volleyball.

Jan. 22: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair yoga; 10 a.m., Senior Center Singers rehearsal; noon, Texas hold ‘em; 1 p.m., shuffleboard, quilting and bingo.

Jan. 23: 9 a.m., chair exercise; 10 a.m., Move n Groove; 11 a.m., line dancing; 11:30 a.m., health luncheon; 1 p.m., practice bridge and euchre; 7 p.m. bid euchre.

Jan. 24: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., crocheting, knitting and aqua aerobics; 10 a.m., aqua aerobics and chair volleyball; noon, pinochle; 1 p.m., Texas hold ‘em.

Jan. 25: 8 a.m., billiards; 10 a.m., chair volleyball.

Jan. 26: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair yoga; 10 a.m., Senior Center Singers rehearsal; 12:45 p.m., bridge, 1 p.m., euchre and pickleball.

Jan. 27: 8 a.m., billiards; 10 a.m., chair volleyball.

Jan. 29: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair yoga; 10 a.m., Senior Center Singers rehearsal; noon, Texas hold ‘em; 1 p.m., shuffleboard, quilting and bingo.

Jan. 30: 9 a.m., chair exercise; 10 a.m., Move n Groove; 11 a.m., line dancing; 1 p.m., practice bridge and euchre; 7 p.m. bid euchre.

Jan. 31: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., crocheting, knitting and aqua aerobics; 10 a.m., aqua aerobics and chair volleyball; noon, pinochle; 1 p.m., Texas hold ‘em.

New Bremen

NEW BREMEN — The New Bremen Senior Citizens opens the hall to anyone who enjoys card games during these events:

Sundays: Cards at 7 p.m.

Tuesdays: Cards at 7 p.m.

Thursdays: Cards at 1:30 p.m.