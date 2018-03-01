Favorite Amish Cook recipes

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Yoder household is a busy one these days as the family adjusts to the arrival of newborn Elijah Courage, who arrived as a healthy baby on Valentine’s Day. Gloria is taking this week off to continue to adjust to the new routine, and she will be returning next week to fill us in on how life has changed. Meanwhile, we know recipes are the backbone of this column, so we are re-running some reader fan favorites that you might have missed. We’ll start with “Stuff!” Enjoy! — Kevin Williams, Amish Cook editor

STUFF

1 1 /2 pounds hamburger, sausage or venision

Potatoes

Cabbage

Carrots

Peas

Onions

Cheese and/or gravy

In a large skillet, brown the hamburger. Layer raw veggies on top of meat. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Spread gravy or cheese over top. Cover and simmer on low until veggies are tender.

GOLD RUSH BRUNCH CASSEROLE

CASSEROLE

1 pound sausage or ham

1/4 cup chopped onions

8 eggs, scrambled or fried and seasoned

1 1/2 cups shredded cheese (whatever kind you prefer)

4 cups hash browns

2 tablespoons parsley

1 quart cheese sauce

CHEESE SAUCE

1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup flour

1 3/4 cups milk

1/4 teaspoon seasoning salt

8 ounces Velveeta cheese

1 cup sour cream

Salt and pepper to taste

Cheese sauce: Melt butter, add flour, whisk together adding milk and salt. Cook until thickened. Reduce heat and add cheese and sour cream.

Casserole: Layer in a 9-inch by 13-inch cake pan in order given. Be free to use your imagination, adding items such as bacon, pepperoni, or peppers. Cover with cheese sauce and bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes.

HEAVENLY OATMEAL BARS

2 cups oatmeal

1 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 1/2 cups flour

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1 cup butter

1/2 cup coconut, optional

1/2 cup peanut butter

1 can sweetened condensed milk

1 cup chocolate chips

1 cup M&Ms

Mix first seven ingredients until crumbly. Reserve 1 1/2 cups crumbs. Press remaining crumbs into a 9-inch by 13-inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes.

Mix together peanut butter and condensed milk. Spread on baked crust. Sprinkle chocolate chips and M&Ms on top of peanut butter mixture. Spread reserved crumbs on top. Bake an additional 20 minutes or until golden brown.

By Gloria Yoder

Readers can write or visit Gloria at 10437 E. 300th Ave., Flat Rock, IL 62427.

Readers can write or visit Gloria at 10437 E. 300th Ave., Flat Rock, IL 62427.