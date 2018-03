SIDNEY — Crafters at Ohio Living Dorothy Love, 3003 W. Cisco Road, will host a bazaar, Thursday, March 22, and Friday, March 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Amos Community Center.

There will be a variety of handmade greeting cards, wreaths and home decor items, gifts, sweet treats, homemade bread and more.

For information, call 497-5116.