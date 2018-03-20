Casino event supports Wilson Foundation

SIDNEY — The Wilson Health Foundation will host its annual spring fundraising event, a casino night, to benefit Wilson Health, Saturday, March 24, at Shelby Oaks Golf Club in Sidney.

All proceeds from this event will benefit the Wilson Health Foundation endowment fund.

The evening will begin at 6 p.m. and will include cocktails, dinner, casino games and silent auctions. Live auctions, will feature Mark Dooley, president and CEO of Wilson Health, playing the role of auctioneer. Live auction items include a trip to Cancun, Mexico.

Harris Jeweler has donated two, $1,000 gift certificates as raffle prizes.

Admission prices are as follows: high roller, $200 per person; jackpot winner, $150 per person and gambler, $100 per person. Donations in lieu of attendance are also welcome.

This year’s Wilson Health Foundation Casino Night committee are Melissa McDonald, Beth Roe, Jackie Simpson and Kiera Sullivan.

For information, call 498-5540. Donations and reservations may be made online at www.wilsonhealth.org.