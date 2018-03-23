Art Institute seeks crafters

DAYTON — The Dayton Art Institute is now accepting applications from artisans interested in booth space at the museum’s annual Oktoberfest celebration, taking place Sept. 21–23.

The three-day community festival on the museum grounds draws 25,000 to 30,000 people each year, and it features two large tents devoted to artisans selling their works. More than 50 artisans from around the country display pieces available for purchase, including paintings, prints, sculpture, ceramics, photography, jewelry, pottery, metal works, wood works, fashion and accessories and leather goods. A Best of Show Award and up to three Invitational Awards are presented during the festival.

Artisans are selected through a jury process, and all applications must be submitted online, via www.zapplication.org. The deadline for artisans to apply is April 20. Those with questions or needing more information about the application process may contact Artisans Committee Chairpeople Adam and Jessica Blimbaum at oktartisans@gmail.com.

Celebrating its 47th year in 2018, Oktoberfest is the Dayton Art Institute’s largest fundraising event. Organized by the museum’s Associate Board, it kicks-off with a popular Preview Party, Friday, Sept. 21. The festival continues on Saturday, Sept. 22 and Sunday, Sept. 23. Visitors view the offerings of the artisan vendors, enjoy the culinary delights of numerous food vendors, sample a variety of domestic, international and craft beers, enjoy continuous live entertainment and participate in family activities.

For information about Oktoberfest and the artisan application process, as well as a direct link to the online application, visit www.daytonartinstitute.org/oktoberfest.