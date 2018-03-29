Fair board nixes July 4 plans

SIDNEY — After several discussions during monthly meetings, the Shelby County Agricultural Society decided, March 21, that it would not present a July 4th festival at the fairgrounds in 2018.

The board felt it would be too expensive to book a band and it could not get a license to sell beer for that date because it was too close to the date of the fair and such licenses are limited.

The board will open the fairgrounds to 4-H clubs who would like to run concession stands on the holiday.

In other business during the most recent meeting, the fair board:

• Voted not to repair the horse arena, which has problems with water pockets, until after this year’s fair.

• Approved the purchase of an air compressor at not more than $500 to replace one that blew up.

• Passed a motion to explore the possibility of selling season passes to the fair on the Internet.

• Voted to opt out of optional rules 901-19-31 and 901-19-34, an annual decision.

• Heard reports that rabbit tattooing, from 8 to 10 a.m., June 23, will be at Sidney High School because the fairgrounds has been booked by an outside company that day; that 1,099 youth are enrolled in 4-H and the deadline for enrollment is April 2; that a final proof of the fair book will be available at the April meeting; that church ticket-sellers are discussing lunch passes; that new stage lights have been delivered; that a born and bred show has been added to the beef exhibit and a warped wall has been added to Ninja course; that a new supplier will provide the sled for the tractor pull, which will begin at 6 p.m. on the Thursday of fair week.

• Approved a treasurer’s report of $87,968.15 in checking and CD accounts and payment of $7,996.90 in monthly expenses.

By Patricia Ann Speelman pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

