Dayton theater to present ‘Journey to Oz’

DAYTON — Victoria Theatre Association will present “Journey to Oz” April 7, at 1 and 4 p.m., and a sensory-friendly performance, April 8, at 2 p.m., in the historic Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton.

Tickets cost $16 each and are on sale now at 937-228-3630 or online at www.ticketcenterstage.com.

In this fantastic new adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s beloved tales of the land of Oz, the audience becomes a part of the story — singing, dancing and acting alongside professional actors.

Sensory-friendly performances are specifically designed for children with an autism spectrum disorder, other sensory processing diagnoses and other special needs. The audience can expect a reduction of loud or jarring sounds, the absence of flashing or strobe lighting on stage, modification of house lights during the performance and a judgement-free environment where all patrons can feel free to vocalize or move around the theatre if needed. For information regarding the sensory-friendly performance, call 937-228-3630.

Children 5 to 10 can participate in a rolling workshop featuring crafts, performing and story time from 2:15 to 3:45 p.m., April 7. The fee is $5. Parents can watch for free.

A free, interactive story time is also planned for 3:15 p.m., April 7, in the theater’s Kettering Reception Room.

Members of the cast of “Journey to Oz” perform a number in the show, which will perform in Dayton at the Victoria Theatre, April 7-8. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_JourneyToOz.jpg Members of the cast of “Journey to Oz” perform a number in the show, which will perform in Dayton at the Victoria Theatre, April 7-8. Courtesy photo