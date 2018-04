SIDNEY — There will be a Live Clue After Hours Event at the Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., April 27 at 7 p.m., for people 18 and older.

Participants will travel through the library in teams of four sleuths and attempt to solve the mystery of the “Body Near the Bookdrop.”

Teams can register by calling 492-8354. Individuals who wish to participate can register and the library will assign them to teams.

Refreshments will be served.