Athletic boosters plan bingo

SIDNEY — The Lehman Athletic Boosters will host a Bingo Bash fundraiser, April 12, at 7 p.m., in the American Legion hall, 1265 Fourth Ave.

Admission is $25 and includes 20 games of bingo. Each person will receive a packet of 20 papers with nine cards on each paper. A dauber is included in the admission price.

Every person who wins will pick a prize valued between $25 and $100. Prizes include gift cards from stores, cash, Ray Ban sunglasses, a Michael Kors purse, perfume, a movie night package, sangria basket, Winan’s basket, Vera Bradley, Kate Spade, jewelry, Yeti Cups and much more. There will be more than 45 prizes to choose from.

Also, there will be special games and door prizes. The special games will cost extra money and the prizes are valued higher than the prizes during the regular bingo. The prizes for the special games will be a gift card basket valued at more than $500 and an alcohol basket.

Sandwiches, pizza, snacks and refreshments will be available.

For tickets and information, call 937-726-0721.