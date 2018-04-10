SCHS, health dept. team for program

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Historical Society and the Sidney Shelby County Health Department will present a program about the Spanish influenza epidemic that took more than 30 lives here in the early 20th century.

The historical society will open its exhibit, “Turmoil during the First Quarter of the 20th Century,” Tuesday, April 17, from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave.

A brief presentation by Alisha Cooper, public health nurse at the Sidney Shelby County Health Department, will discuss the two phases of the Spanish influenza, the history behind the epidemic and how to prepare for a potential outbreak.

Cooper believes the public will benefit from learning about the Spanish influenza epidemic, as studies show another outbreak of influenza is predicted to occur at any time.

The exhibit continues through October.