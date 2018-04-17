Coin Club awards scholarships

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Coin Club has awarded a $500 scholarship to Sidney High School senior Jennifer Barnes and a $300 scholarship to Anna High School senior Taylor Muter.

Each student also received a silver eagle coin.

Applicants for the scholarships submitted essays answering the question, “How Can the U.S. Mint Promote the Circulaton of the Half Dollar?” Essays were judged by a committee of club members.

Barnes is the daughter of Cathy and Timothy Barnes. Muter is the daughter of Brandy Muter.

The club began awarding scholarships in 1996. Graduating seniors in all high schools in Shelby County, the Upper Valley Career Center and in home schools were eligible to apply.

The scholarships are supported by an annual coin show.