Rotarians hear about Country Concert

SIDNEY — Paul Barhorst spoke to the Sidney Rotarians during their meeting, April 10, about the upcoming Country Concert event.

Paul is the son of Mike Barhorst, who started producing the Country Concert 38 years ago.

Country Concert is a three-day event, in which many popular acts entertain thousands of concert goers. Barhorst is constantly striving to bring acts that the fans want to see, he said. This year, Toby Keith, Brad Paisley, Eric Church, Cole Swindell and many other performers are scheduled to appear. The Country Concert dates are July 5, 6, and 7.

Over the years, Country Concert has worked with various local groups and organizations in giving back to the community. The Sidney Rotary Club is one such organization. Since 2004, more than $30,000 has been raised for the Rotary Scholarship fund by raffling off tickets to the event.

This year, the Sidney Rotary Club will raffle a pair of three-day, stage-front seats including deluxe catered meals, VIP area access and photo opportunities with some on the stars. The value of the prize is $1,350. Raffle tickets are $5 per ticket or five tickets for $20. The deadline to purchase raffle tickets is June 15. The drawing for the winner will be June 25.

To buy raffle tickets, call 492-3884.