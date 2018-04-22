Statehouse event commemorates Lincoln

COLUMBUS — The Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board will commemorate the 153rd anniversary of the repose of President Abraham Lincoln in the Ohio Statehouse Rotunda, April 30.

The 1st Ohio Light Artillery, Battery A, a group of Civil War re-enactors, will provide an honor guard for the replica of Lincoln’s casket from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The Batesville Casket Company created the 1865 casket for Lincoln and has generously provided an accurate replica for this event. This will take place on the site where the slain president lay in repose in the Ohio Statehouse Rotunda, April 29, 1865.

In conjunction with the repose of Lincoln, the 1st Ohio Light Artillery, Battery A will hold the 2018 Civil War Encampment at Ohio Statehouse. Attendees can learn what camp life was like during the Civil War, walk among soldiers’ tents, see how to fire the cannon and help the Ladies Aid Society deliver comfort to the troops. Historical re-enactors from the 1st Ohio Light Artillery, Battery A, along with other partnering organizations, will demonstrate Civil War life, music, cooking and medical practices. Cannon firings will occur every hour from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the West Plaza of the Ohio Statehouse.

On the morning of April 29, 1865, the body of slain President Abraham Lincoln was laid in repose at the Ohio Statehouse. From 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. an estimated 50,000 Ohioans paid their respects to the “savior of the Union.”

The train that carried the president’s body, referred to as the “Lincoln funeral train,” traveled more than 1,600 miles, and during the 13-day trip, one third of the population of the United States witnessed the train pass through their communities, including Columbus.