Film festival seeks submissions

COLUMBUS — For the seventh year, the Film Festival of Columbus, will bring creators, film industry insiders and diverse audiences together to celebrate indie filmmaking for four days, Aug. 9-12, at the Gateway Film Center.

Submissions for all sections of the festival are currently open. Filmmakers can submit a film for consideration via the online platform FilmFreeway.

The festival accepts films in the following categories: animation, feature, documentary, TV and shorts (under 45 minutes). Deadlines to submit projects for the 2018 Film Festival of Columbus are as follows: regular deadline, May 18 ($15); late deadline, June 8 ($25); extended deadline, June 22 ($40).

In addition to screenings, festival organizers are planning a variety of events over the four days, including workshops, receptions and artist talks.

Submission rules, regulations and general information can be found at filmfestivalofcolumbus.com. Questions regarding submission can be directed via email at johnd@ffocol.com.