Sinatra tribute to benefit New Choices

PIQUA — Mark Reedy, Spencer Peltier and friends of the Western Ohio Thrivent Financial Community will present “Come Dance With Me,” featuring a Frank Sinatra tribute concert by Frank Cubillo, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, May 10 at 5 p.m. in the Fort Piqua Plaza Ballroom, 116 W. High St., Piqua.

The event will benefit the Family Abuse Shelter of Miami County, the Darke County Shelter from Violence and the New Choices Shelter of Shelby County.

The evening will include a cash bar, dinner with chicken and beef options and the performance. Tickets cost $35 and are available by calling 937-778-1353.

Cubillo retired from the U.S. Marine Corps as a full colonel after serving more than 37 years of active duty. He’s been singing all his life and grew up highly influenced by the music of the 1940s, 1950s and 1960. Sinatra, Dean Martin, Tony Bennett, Bobby Darin records were always playing in his home on Long Island. Cubillo has been a cantor and tenor in his church choir for the last 14 years and sings with a harmony vocal group called Fond Memories.

His one-man show, “Frank Sings Frank,” has entertained at restaurants, senior living/retirement communities, wedding receptions, bridal shows/expos, senior groups, charity and corporate events, festivals and annual World War II air ahows in Virginia Beach and Reading, Pennnsylvania. He is a performer at the Yacht Club at Marina Shores in Virginia Beach and Show Bride and Vow Bride wedding professionals in Hampton Roads. For the past five years, Cubillo was a featured entertainer at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront as a “Beach Street, USA” performer and more recently at the Virginia Beach Town Center square as an outdoor, summer entertainer.

