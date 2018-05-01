DNA genealogy program planned

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Genealogical Society will present a talk by Kelli Bergheimer, “Autosomal Testing: Understanding Your DNA Results,” Tuesday, May 8, at 7 p.m., in the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave.

Admission is free.

Bergheimer is a writer, teacher, editor and national genealogical speaker. She holds a Bachelor of Science in biology, a master’s in education curriculum and instruction, and a master’s in business management. She is a math and science editor for Smart Education, a K-12 textbook company in Dubai that publishes textbooks for the Middle East/Northern Africa region.

Bergheimer also runs two small businesses, Geo-Centric Learning and Mess on the Desk, a genealogical organization company with an accompanying blog, YouTube channel and online store. She is the Central Ohio DNA Interest Group facilitator and a member of the Association of Professional Genealogists and of the Genealogical Speaker’s Guild.