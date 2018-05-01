Behr art featured at library

SIDNEY — Local artist Mike Behr is the featured artist in the Amos Memorial Public Library art gallery through May 31.

An opening reception with the artist will be Saturday, May 5, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the library, 230 E. North St.

His show explores the art of extreme mixed media with a combination of drawing, oils, watercolor and acrylics of all sizes and all subjects.

Attendees can register to win a first edition, signed print of the Big 4 Bridge, framed and ready to hang.

Behr is a native of Sidney and a fine artist doing business as Mirror Image Creations. He received his degree from the Dayton Art Institute with further studies at the University of Dayton and Wright State University. His teaching background includes the Dayton Art Institute, University of Dayton art activities program, Edison Community College, Upper Valley JVS, Spencerville and Lehman High schools, and Dayton City Schools gifted students program. He was the owner of Behr Design Corp. Design and Marketing Firm for 23 years. He now practices fine art in all medias as his daily profession.

The exhibit may be seen during regular library hours: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.