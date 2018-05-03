Duck Derby adoptions open

SIDNEY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County’s 12th annual Duck Derby & Duck-N-Run 5K will be June 21 in Tawawa Park.

This fundraiser is open to the public. Rubber duck “adoptions” are now open for $5 each or six for $25. New this year is the opportunity to raise money through a peer-to-peer campaign, which will allow participants to receive free duck adoptions, 5K registrations and other incentives. Details can be found at www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org.

The Duck-N-Run 5K is part of the Shelby County 5K Tour. Advance registration for the 5K must be received by June 11. On the day of the event, 5K registration will begin at 7 p.m. at Tawawa Park’s Geib Pavilion, and the race is set to start at 8:15 p.m. Adopted ducks for the Duck Derby will be released into Tawawa Park’s Mosquito Creek at approximately 7:30 p.m. Thirteen prizes will be awarded, including $1,000 cash, two Country Concert tickets, and overnight getaway to Peek ‘n Peak Resort, Cedar Point tickets, Kings Island tickets and Cincinnati Reds ticket.

Sponsorship opportunities are available and range from $100 to $500. Door prize donations and general monetary gifts can also be made. To sponsor the event, call 492-7611 by June 11.

A Big Brothers Big Sisters representative will be offering duck adoptions and 5K registrations during the Great Sidney Farmers’ Market and Greenville Farmers’ Market, June 2, 9, and 16. Adoptions are also available at Meyer’s Garage & Drive Thru in Newport, from board members, during local community festivals and at the agency office, 121 E. North St. For a complete listing of prize packages, sponsorship opportunities, online duck adoptions, online 5K registrations, and information, visit www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org.