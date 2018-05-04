Scott qualifies for state pageant

SIDNEY — Caroline Scott, 15, daughter of Emily and Rod Scott, of Sidney, has been chosen as a state finalist in the National American Miss Ohio pageant.

She will compete June 23-25 in Columbus. The pageant is for girls 13 to 15.

The winner will receive a $1,000 cash award, a crown and banner, a bouquet of roses and air transportation to compete in the national pageant at Disneyland in California.

Scott, a student at Fairlawn High School, is active in the school choir and band, is on the Fairlawn softball team, has performed in various school musicals, sings and plays the flute, piccolo, ukulele and piano.

The pagenat program is based on inner beauty, as well as poise and presentation. Emphasis is placed on the importance of gaining self-confidence, learning new skills, learning good attitudes about competition and setting and achieving personal goals.