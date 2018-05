SIDNEY — S&H Products, 435 S. Stolle Ave., will have its Spring Fling Flowers and Things Sale today, May 11, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, May 12, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Platers, hanging baskets and arts and crafts items will be available to purchase.

For information, call 492-3596 or email jnew@sandhproducts.com.