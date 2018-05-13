Anna FFA attends state conference

ANNA — The Anna FFA chapter made a trip to Columbus for the annual state FFA convention, May 4 and 5. The two-day event was extremely busy for the students and advisers of the Anna FFA chapter, with various presentations, interviews and award ceremonies to be attended.

In the Agriscience Fair competition, Morgan Meyer and Riley Thobe received first place with a gold rating. Their Animal Systems project outlined the chicken feed trials completed in the fall by the sophomore classes.

Several students advanced to the state level with their proficiencies: Tyler Zimpfer, first in Diversified Crop Production; Riley Thobe, second in Organic Agriculture; Connor Bensman, second in Grain Production.

Zimpfer was recognized for the Prepared Speaking CDE while at state convention. He prepared and delivered a speech on the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). Zimpfer placed first in the state and will compete at nationals in October.

At convention, Anna’s Ag Issues team was reconginized for placing first at the state level. The team gave a presentation on the Waters of the United States, this includes what includes a body of water. The team were Ashley Landis, Morgan Meyer, Alexia Wells, Derek Wolters and Tyler Zimpfer.

The Anna FFA chapter submitted the national chapter application highlighting nine of their strongest activities in the three divisions of student, chapter and community development. The Anna FFA chapter as a whole was named a Gold Medal Chapter.

Ashley Landis and Emily Albers received a Gold Rating for the Secretary’s Book. Zimpfer and Wells also received a Gold Rating on her Treasurer’s Book. To complete the clean sweep, Ally Bertke and Grace Maurer earned a Gold Rating on the Reporter’s Book.

Several students were awarded their state degrees. The recipients were Evan Argabright, Jacob Fogt, Landis, Maurer, Wells and Zimpfer.

Zimpfer applied for a state office position. He is currently Anna FFA’s chapter vice president and decided to continue his leadership skills. He got announced as the 2018-2019 State FFA Vice President at-large. His chapter is proud to see him represent the Anna community at the state level.

The national FFA organization comprises 653,359 FFA members and 8,568 chapters across the United States and is dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

By Lindsay McEldowney For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is 2018-2019 Anna FFA reporter.

