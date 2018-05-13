Plant pick-up set for Saturday

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Parks native plant sale pick-up will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, May 19, at Shawnee Prairie Preserve, 4267 state Route 502, Greenville.

Anyone who ordered plants should pick them up during this time. For anyone who did not order or who wants additional plants, there will be a small selection of the following species available: butterflyweed, cup plant, coreopsis, New England aster, Joe Pye weed, Sullivant’s milkweed and wild bergamot.

For information, call 937-548-0165 or email info@darkecountyparks.org.