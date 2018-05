SIDNEY — Wilson Health Hospice will host a community memorial service, Sunday, May 20, at 2 p.m., in St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St.

The candlelight service will include music and words of comfort. It is open to anyone who wants to remember a loved one who has passed away.

Attendees are welcome to take framed photos of lost loved ones to place on a memory table.

Refreshments will be served.

Reservations are not required but can be made by calling 498-9335.