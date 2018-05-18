Camp Hope for grieving youth

SIDNEY — Wilson Health Hospice will host Camp Hope for children and teens grieving the loss of a loved one, June 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at YMCA Camp Willson in Bellefontaine.

The registration deadline is May 25. There is no charge.

The camp is open to young people, 6 to 17. Camping activities include boating, rock climbing, art, music, grief education and breavement support. Parents and guardians are welcome to attend a meeting of a separate group on the same day at Camp Willson to learn how to support a grieving child or teen.

Lunch and snacks will be provided.

To register, call 498-9335.