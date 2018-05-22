Tuskegee Airman to speak in Troy

TROY — Tuskegee Airman Harold Brown and his wife, Marsha Stanfield Brodner, will speak and sign copies of their book, “Keep Your Air Speed Up,” Thursday, May 24, at 7 p.m., at Troy Christian Elementary School, 1586 McKaigAve., Troy.

The free event is presented by the WACO Aviation Lecture Series. Donations will be accepted to benefit WACO Historical Society.

The Tuskegee Airmen were a group of African-American pilots who flew in World War II. Brown and Brodner have co-authored the book and will make a presentation by the same name, comprising a 15-minute video to be shown prior to an opportunity to ask Brown questions, with a book signing to follow.

Brown grew up in Minneapolis and went through flight training at Tuskegee Institute in the early 1940s. He became part of the group now known as the Tuskegee Airmen. The persistence and courage of these men in flight led to the desegregation of the military. Brown returned from World War II and served in the Strategic Air Command before earning his doctorate and serving as the academic vice president at what is now Columbus State Community College.

Bordner earned her doctorate in English from Ohio State University and served as a faculty member at Clark State Community College in Springfield before becoming president of Terra State Community College in Fremont. “Keep Your Air Speed Up” was published by the University of Alabama Press and has been available since August 2017.

For information, call 937-335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.