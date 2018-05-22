Tourism board offers trail map

COLUMBUS — Just in time for summer getaway planning, TourismOhio has unveiled a map of Ohio Adventure Trails at Ohio.org.

Travelers can browse or search Adventure Trails all together or by six different categories: Spirits, Coffee, Food, Shopping, Sights and History.

“Trails are a popular trend in the tourism industry,” said Matt MacLaren, director of TourismOhio. “These trails have been created by destinations and small businesses collaborating to share stories that visitors might not discover on their own. Whether travelers prefer history, wine, culture, sight-seeing, or even doughnuts, we invite them to Find it Here in Ohio.”

Adventure Trails users can explore more than 30 different trails ranging from the Columbus Coffee Trail to Butler County’s Doughnut Trail and from Dayton’s Aviation Trail to Destination Mansfield’s Shawshank Movie Trail. Users can take the map with them using their mobile devices or print it out ahead of time. More trails will be added throughout the summer.

To entice travelers to pick up their passports and hit the trails, TourismOhio will be conducting monthly giveaways on social media to participants who use #MyOhioTrail and #OhioFindItHere.

This Adventure Trails webpage complements the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ map of nature trails launched earlier this year at Trails.OhioDNR.gov.

Travelers can look at both maps regionally to pair hiking, biking or paddling trails with the joy of finding hidden gems traveling the Made in Wayne County Trail or send taste buds soaring on the Put-in-Bay Foodie Trail.

For more travel inspiration, follow @OhioFindItHere on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and share photos using #MyOhioTrail and #OhioFindItHere.