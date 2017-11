DAYTON, Ohio – The Sidney Apostolic Temple will host a community blood drive, Thursday, Nov. 30, from 3 to 7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall, 210 S. Pomeroy Ave.

The “Buckeye Blood Donor” football T-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate. Community Blood Center encourages donors to schedule appointments online at www.DonorTime.com or call 800-388-GIVE.