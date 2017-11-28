Deadline nears for senior dinner dance tix

SIDNEY — The Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County, 304 S. West Ave., has announced several upcoming activities that are open to the public.

The Senior Center Singers will present a concert of Christmas music, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Admission is free.

The 20th annual holiday dinner-dance will be Dec. 15. Dinner buffet will open at 6 p.m. Tickets for the dinner must be purchased by Dec. 1 at the center. The dance will run from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets for the dance only will be available at the door. Dinner dance tickets cost$15 for members, $17 for nonmembers. The menu includes turkey or ham, red-skinned potatoes, buttered carrots, green beans, salad, roll and cheesecake.

Bill Corfield will provide the music.