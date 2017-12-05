Civic Band to perform Sunday

SIDNEY — The Sidney Civic Band’s Christmas concert will be Sunday, Dec. 10, at 3 p.m., in the Connection Point Church of God, 1510 Campbell Road.

“The Sidney Civic Band is delighted to perform our annual Christmas concert,” said Sidney Civic Band Conductor Phil Chilcote. “The band will perform selections from both secular and religious genres, celebrating the joy of the season. We welcome back tenor soloist Gregory Ashe, who will perform three selections: ‘The Christmas Song,’ ‘Ave Maria’ and ‘Sweet Little Jesus Boy.’ We will feature a number of musicians on our other pieces, such as ‘Here Comes Santa Claus,’ ‘Sleigh Ride’ and ‘A Celebration of Carols,’ just to name a few.”

There will be a special appearance by Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus and people can have their pictures taken with them. The Connection Point Church of God’s Relay for Life team will provide complementary cookies to thank the audience.