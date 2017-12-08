‘A Christmas Story’ comes alive in Dayton

DAYTON — Victoria Theatre Association continues the 2017-2018 Projects Unlimited Star Attractions with humorist Jean Shepard’s play turned favorite, family film “A Christmas Story,” Dec. 12 to Dec. 17 in the historic Victoria Theatre.

Tickets cost $30 and up and are available at 888-228-3630 or online at www.ticketcenterstage.com.

“A Christmas Story” is a live play based on humorist Jean Shepherd’s memoir of growing up in the Midwest during the 1940s. It follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker in his quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun under the tree from Santa. Produced by the Human Race Theatre Co. and directed by Igor Goldstin, “A Christmas Story” includes all of the classic comic elements of the popular movie, including the temperamental furnace, Scut Farkus, the “double dog dare ya’” tongue on the flagpole scene, of course, The Old Man’s “major award.”

“A Christmas Story” features professional actors Tim Lile as The Old Man; Teri Clark Linden as Mother; Gregory Mallios as Older Ralphie; and, Katie Pees as Miss Shields. Eric David Pettit (Miamisburg Middle School) stars as 9-year-old Ralphie with Jason Caldwell (St. Anthony School) as Flick; Alex Glen (Incarnation School) as Randy; Reese Hornick (St. Charles Borromeo School) as Helen; Jack Lockwood (Beavercreek Ferguson Hall) as Scut Farkus; and Noah Rutkowski (Salem Christian Academy) as Schwartz. Emery Kimmins (McKinney Middle School), Danika Marquez (Incarnation School) and JaBreayle Lyle (Stivers School for the Arts) fill out the children’s ensemble and understudy roles.

Lighting design for “A Christmas Story” was created by John Rensel. Costume design is by Jessica Pitcairn; set design, by Dick Block; sound design, by Jay Brunner. Adam Crowell is the technical director, Preston McCarthy is the production stage manager and Lexi Muller is the assistant stage manager.

Children in the cast of “A Christmas Story” at the Victoria Theatre in Dayton re-enact a scene along a Dayton street recently. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/12/web1_ACS-lightpost-tongue.jpg Children in the cast of “A Christmas Story” at the Victoria Theatre in Dayton re-enact a scene along a Dayton street recently. Courtesy photo