Big Brothers, Sisters enjoy party

SIDNEY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County recently had its annual Shelby County Christmas party at Rolling Hills Skate in Sidney.

More than 50 big and little brothers and sisters, board members and staff members attended. Attendees enjoyed pizza, snacks, drinks and a competitive game of trivia. The highlight of the afternoon was an appearance by Santa Claus, who handed out gifts to all of the children.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County’s vision is for all children to achieve success in life. The mission is to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported, one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better, forever. By partnering with parents/guardians, volunteers and others in the community, the organization is accountable for each child’s achieving higher aspirations, greater confidence, better relationships, avoidance of risky behaviors and educational success.

To become a volunteer, call 492-7611 or go to www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org for more information.