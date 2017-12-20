MINSTER — Ashley and Tony Schmiesing, of Minster, have announced the birth of a daughter, Harper Claire, born Dec. 4, 2017, in the Copeland-Emerson Family Birth Center at Wilson Health in Sidney.

She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 19 1/2 inches long.

She was welcomed home by her sister, Madilyn, 4, and her brother, Landon, 3.

Her maternal grandparents are Carla and Ray Fullenkamp, of Botkins. Her paternal grandparents are Kay and Tim Schmiesing, of Minster.

Her great-grandparents are Shirley Fullenkamp and JoAnn Ludwig, both of Botkins, Mary Schmiesing, of Minster, and Verona Poeppelman, of New Bremen.

Her mother is the former Ashley Fullenkamp, of Botkins.