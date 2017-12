OSGOOD — The Osgood American Legion will host a New Year’s Eve dance in the post hall, 228 North St., Osgood, Dec. 31, from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Doors will open at 8 p.m.

Walt Schmitmeyer & the Moonliters will provide ballroom, country and square dance music.

There will be a cash bar and the admission price includes a sausage and kraut luncheon.

Tickets cost $20 per person and are available by calling 419-582-3601.