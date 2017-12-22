Benefit dance set at fairgrounds

SIDNEY — Friends of ALS patient Marvin Wilson will host a New Year’s Eve Benefit Dance at the Shelby County fairgrounds from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., Dec. 31.

Music by Flashback will be provided from 8:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. Water and soda will be available throughout the evening and pork and sauerkraut will be served at 11 p.m. Attendees should take their own beer.

In addition to the music, there will be entertainment, door prizes, 50/50 raffles and a gun raffle.

Tickets cost $25 per person and are available by calling 937-489-8378.