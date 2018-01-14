Pilot to speak in WACO series

TROY — U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. (Ret.) Jerry Kemp, of Covington, will be the guest speaker at the WACO Aviation Lecture Series, Thursday, Jan. 18.

With moer than 40 years of flying experience and more than 20,000 hours of logged flight time, Kemp will share experiences as a fighter pilot of F-111s, F-4s and F-16s. The various aspects and requirements of each mission will be discussed, including close air support, interdiction and air superiority. Additionally, Kempy will discuss flying for NATO during the Cold War and the Nuclear Alert mission. His personal stories, laced with humor, will also include an accident in a F-111. A time for questions will follow.

Kemp graduated from Texas Tech University before being selected for USAF pilot training. He earned his Master of Science in aeronautical science while he was on active duty. Kemp’s service includes 10 years of active duty with the USAF, and 15 years with Air National Guard and U.S. Air Force Reserves. He was a USAF instructor pilot and while in USAFR, Kemp was squadron commander of the 89th Fighter Squadron at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, equipped with the F-16. During his time with the USAFR, a major airline employed him as both an airline pilot and an instructor/check pilot. Flying runs deep in his blood, as he flew light aircraft while functioning in all the above capacities, and still does so.

Today, Kemp volunteers at WACO Air Museum, assists WACO Air Museum with rides, is employed by WACO Aircraft in Battle Creek, Mich., and operates his own business of training pilots in aerobatics and a check pilot for Airline Transport International. In his free time, one might see him flying around in his Piper L-4 Cub or RV-8.

Parking and admission are free. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the lecture beginning at 7 p.m. The lecture is scheduled to last one hour with a time for questions to follow. The WACO Air Museum is at 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy.

For information, call 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.