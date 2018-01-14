Carpenter’s art featured at library

SIDNEY — Myra Carpenter, of Sidney, is the featured artist in the art gallery of Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., during January and February.

Most of her paintings are oil on canvas: birds, landscapes and animals. She also works in colored pencils and charcoal. The unique wood frames are hand crafted by her husband, William Carpenter.

She has had some classes with Tom Cooper, a certified instructor of artist Bob Ross, but is mostly self-taught.

She commented, “I am so proud of our library and grateful to have the opportunity to display my art.”

The exhibit may be seen during regular library hours: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Myra Carpenter, of Sidney, hangs a painting in the Amos Memorial Public Library art gallery in Sidney. An exhibit of her art will continue there through February. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_artshownew.jpg Myra Carpenter, of Sidney, hangs a painting in the Amos Memorial Public Library art gallery in Sidney. An exhibit of her art will continue there through February.