Masons elect officers, set goals

SIDNEY — Temperance Lodge No. 73, Free & Accepted Masons recently installed its duly elected officers for 2018.

Leading the Lodge in its work as worshipful master will be Adam Batchelder. He will be assisted in his duties by Marc Adams, senior warden; and Tom Smith, junior warden; Eric Russell, senior deacon; Terry Cupp, junior deacon; Nathan Phillips, senior steward; Jeff Smith, junior steward; Robert Allen, secretary; Darren Ike, treasurer; Brian Huffman, chaplain; Jeff Gillman, tyler; and Ralph Fearnley, lodge education officer.

The lodge has committed to several goals for this year, including the expansion of its charitable work within the community; expanded outreach to the sick and distressed within the Masonic community and increasing membership.

For information about joining, visit https://www.temperancelodge73.com/ or on Facebook at Temperance Lodge #73 Free and Accepted Masons of Sidney Ohio.