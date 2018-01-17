‘Smoke on the Mountain’ opens in Springboro

SPRINGBORO — La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, has opened its restaging of “Smoke on the Mountain.”

It will run through Feb. 18.

The musical, conceived by Alan Bailey with a book by Connie Ray and musical arrangements by Bailey and Mark Hardwick, is set in a Mount Pleasant, North Carolina, church in 1938. The plot revolves around the Singin’ Sanders Family who are there to perform at a Saturday night sing.

The cast performs 30 country and bluegrass gospel songs, including “Rock of Ages,” “The Church in the Wildwood” “When the Role Is Called Up Yonder,” “Amazing Grace,” “I’ll Fly Away” and the title song. With Pastor Oglethorpe leading the evening, the audience is encouraged to forget all about the Great Depression.

In the cast are Becky Barrett-Jones as Vera, Emiy Carlstrom as Denise, Cory Clark as Dennis, Chris Kramer as Stanley, Marie Putko as June, Matthew Staley as the Rev. Oglethorpe and Brick Waltermire as Burl.

“Smoke on the Mountain” was directed by Eric Johnson, costumed by Theresa Ford, designed by Ben Kisseberth and lit by Timothy A. Guth. Ashleigh Marie Beckman is the stage manager. Kris Byerly was the production manager.

Adult tickets cost from $61 to $75. Tickets for children under 12 are $30. All tickets include a meal. They are available at www.lacomedia.com.

Marie Putko as June, left to right, Becky Barrett-Jones as Vera, Cory Clark as Dennis, Matthew Staley as the Rev. Oglethorpe, Emily Carlstrom as Denise, Brick Waltermire as Burl and Chris Kramer as Stanley perform a song in “Smoke on the Mountain” at La Comedia Dinner Theatre in Springboro. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_Smoke-on-Mountain.jpg Marie Putko as June, left to right, Becky Barrett-Jones as Vera, Cory Clark as Dennis, Matthew Staley as the Rev. Oglethorpe, Emily Carlstrom as Denise, Brick Waltermire as Burl and Chris Kramer as Stanley perform a song in “Smoke on the Mountain” at La Comedia Dinner Theatre in Springboro.