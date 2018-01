SIDNEY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County has announced that Feb. 5 is the deadline for area organizations and businesses to register as sponsors of the 2018 Bowl for Kids’ Sake event scheduled for March 2 and 3 at Bel-Mar Lanes, here.

Sponsorships are available at various levels and donations of prizes are welcome.

For information or to donate, call 492-7611.