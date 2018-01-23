Edison to cast ‘Robin Hood’

PIQUA — The Edison Stagelight Players will have open auditions for Scott Crain’s “Robin Hood,” Monday, Jan. 29 and Tuesday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m., in Room 107 on the Piqua campus.

There are speaking roles for five adult women and 22 adult men, as well as nonspeaking roles for extras. There are no roles for children.

Auditions will last approximately two hours and be cold readings from the script.

Performance dates will be April 6 to 15. Emily Beisner is directing the play, which retells the classic story of the outlaws who stole from the rich to give to the poor while trying to prevent Prince John from unseating his brother, King Richard, from the throne of England in the 12th century.

For information, email kbaker@edisonohio.edu.