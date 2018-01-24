Library joins world for Harry Potter Book Night

SIDNEY — The Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., will join other organizations around the world in celebrating the fourth annual Harry Potter Book Night, Feb. 1.

The night, themed around the movie, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” will begin at 6 p.m. in the Community Room of the library.

During Harry Potter Book Night, participants are invited to share the wonder of J.K. Rowling’s unforgettable stories and, most excitingly, introduce the next generation of readers to the unparalleled magic of Harry Potter and the 1920s glitz and glam of the Fantastic Beasts movie. At Amos Library, young wizards, witches and Muggles are encouraged to dress up as their favorite characters or in 1920s attire. The person in the best costume will receive a prize. In addition, all participants will be treated to an evening of beastly games, activities, crafts and snacks. Challenges and activities will include a Niffler Gold Hunt, photo booth, beast trivia and developing skills to be a magizoologist. The library will also serve snacks inspired by some of the wizard foods in”Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.” The program is free and open to children in grades 3 through 12.

Rikki Unterbrink, youth services director of the library said, “We are so excited to be joining up with schools, libraries, bookshops and community centers throughout the UK and Ireland — and indeed the world — to celebrate the fourth annual Harry Potter Book Night. Libraries have always been fans of the Harry Potter books because they mean so much to all ages, representing hope, wonder and overcoming adversity.”

For information about Harry Potter Book Night: Fantastic Beasts, visit harrypotterbooknight.com.

For information about the library’s event, call 492-8354, ext. 109.