A cappella competition in Wapak

WAPAKONETA — Ohio State Lima’s a cappella group, Carmony, will compete against eight other Ohio groups at the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella (ICCA) Quarterfinal competition at 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 27, in the Wapakoneta High School auditorium, 1 Redskin Trail, Wapakoneta.

Other quarterfinal competitors come from Bowling Green State University, Kent State University, Ohio Wesleyan University, University of Akron and Baldwin Wallace University.

The top two finishing groups at the quarterfinals will advance to the ICCA Midwest Semifinal in St. Louis in March. According to the ICAA website, the competition includes 450 groups competing in nine regions in the U.S. and Europe.

Carmony is led by Dr. Matthew Young, director of Choral Programs at Ohio State Lima.

Tickets are available online at https://varsityvocals.com/event/2018_icca_midwest_qf_wapakoneta_hs/.