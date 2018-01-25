GAC to present Maureen McGovern

SIDNEY — Gateway Arts Council will present Maureen McGovern in concert, Feb. 11, in the Sidney High School Auditorium.

Multi-Grammy nominee, Broadway and recording artist McGovern continues to thrill audiences with a voice that defies categorization. Known as “the Stradivarius Voice,” McGovern has enjoyed a career that includes more than 45 years of recordings, concerts, theater, film, television, radio and songwriting.

McGovern’s Oscar-winning International Gold Record, “The Morning After” from “The Poseidon Adventure,” garnered her first Grammy nomination for Best New Artist, and her solo album, “The Pleasure of His Company,” with Emmy/Grammy-winning jazz pianist Mike Renzi, earned her second Grammy nomination for Best Traditional Pop Vocal. She was also a featured guest artist on the Grammy Award-winning “Songs from the Neighborhood: The Music of Mister Rogers.”

Other hits include, “Can You Read My Mind” from “Superman,” the Oscar-winning “We May Never Love Like This Again” from “The Towering Inferno” and “Different Worlds” from the TV series, “Angie.” McGovern played the role of Sr. Angelina in the iconic comedy films “Airplane l” and “Airplane II: The Sequel” and Rachel in “Joseph: King of Dreams” with Ben Affleck.

McGovern made her Broadway debut in 1981 as Mabel in “The Pirates of Penzance” and went on to star as Luisa in “Nine” and Polly Peachum in “3 Penny Opera” with Sting. In 2005, she was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for her role as Marmee in “Little Women,” the musical on Broadway. She reprised her role as Marmee in the first national tour of “Little Women” and starred as “Anna” in the Broadway revival tour of “The King and I.” In addition, McGovern has performed in numerous regional theater productions, including “The Lion in Winter,” “Dear World,” “Of Thee I Sing,” “Guys And Dolls” and her one-woman musical memoir, “Carry It On,” among others.

Her recent PS Classics CD, “A Long And Winding Road,” has been praised by The New York Times as “…a captivating musical scrapbook from the 1960s to the early ’70s.” Her current release, “You Raise Me Up — A Spiritual Journey,” is an intimate yet powerful recording. McGovern says, “We are all a part of something much greater than ourselves and connected to each other, soul to soul. Listen with your heart.”

“It’s a pleasure to welcome to Shelby County this wonderful music legend,” said Ellen Keyes, executive director of Gateway Arts Council. “Thanks to our donors and sponsors we are able to bring Maureen McGovern to our county. We are beyond thrilled.”

Tickets cost $23 for general admission and $22 for AAA members. They can be purchased at the Gateway Arts Council, 216 N. Miami Ave., and by phone at 498-2787.

McGovern http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_maureen3.jpg McGovern