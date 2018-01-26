Giant origami at art museum

DAYTON — The Dayton Art Institute’s 2018 special exhibitions season will begin with “Above the Fold: New Expressions in Origami,” which will be on view at the museum from Feb. 17 through May 13.

“Above the Fold” is an engaging and thought-provoking look at the modern advances of origami through contemporary artwork.

“Like a caterpillar changing into a butterfly, the artists in ‘Above the Fold’ take a humble material — paper — and transform it into an array of artworks that inspire wonder,” says in-house curator Peter L. Doebler. “The exhibition is visually stimulating, but also provokes thought, connecting origami with nature, math, physics, religion, literature, and even contemporary social issues. Visitors will never look at a sheet of paper the same way again.”

“Above the Fold” demonstrates the extraordinary artistic achievements being made in the world of contemporary origami. In the hands of nine international artists, what was once considered a children’s craft becomes a sophisticated and often breathtaking global art form. Paper is transformed into dramatic sculpture, large-scale installations and conceptual works that express contemporary social, political, aesthetic and cultural dialogues. “Above the Fold” is the first traveling exhibition to bring a group of origami installations and conceptual sculptures from around the world to North American audiences.

The visionary master folders featured in the exhibition — Erik Demaine and Martin Demaine (Canada/USA), Vincent Floderer (France), Miri Golan (Israel), Paul Jackson (UK/Israel), Dr. Robert J. Lang (USA), Yuko Nishimura (Japan), Richard Sweeney (UK), and Jiangmei Wu (China/USA) — push the boundaries of paper as a medium to create bold, provocative works.

Origami, literally meaning “paper folding,” has evolved from a Japanese craft into a highly expressive, global art form that intersects and impacts the realms of art and science.

“We think you will be amazed and astounded by the intricate complexity of the works in ‘Above the Fold,’” said the Dayton Art Institute’s director and CEO Michael R. Roediger.

A number of related programs are planned in conjunction with the exhibition, including a workshop and talk by featured artist Lang, April 21. Scheduled programs include:

• ARTventures: Sculptural Forms, Feb. 24, 1 to 3 p.m.

• Curatorial Conversation: Tour of Above the Fold, March 15, 6 to 7 p.m.

• Vine and Canvas: Fold It, Flip It, Sip It, March 16, 6:30 to 9 p.m.

• ARTventures: Modular Origami, March 24, 1 to 3 p.m.

• The Language of Art, March 28 and 31, noon to 2 p.m. each day

• Behind the Scenes Talk, April 5, 4 to 5 p.m.

• Draw from the Collection: Introduction to Modular Origami Polyhedra with Dr. Robert Lang, April 21, noon to 2 p.m.

• Artist Talk by Dr. Robert Lang: “From Flapping Birds to Space Telescopes: The Modern World of Origami,” April 21, 3 to 4 p.m.

• Film Screening: “Between the Folds,” May 5, 1 to 2 p.m.

For information, visit daytonartinstitute.org/origami. Photography is allowed in the exhibition, and guests are encouraged to use the hashtag #OrigamiDAI to join the conversation on social media.

"Together" by Erik Demaine and Martin Demaine is among the unusual origami artworks that will be on display soon at the Dayton Art Institute.