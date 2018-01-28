History bus tours planned in Piqua

PIQUA — To celebrate Black History Month in February, the Piqua Public Library has scheduled two local bus tours.

“Civil War to Civil Rights” tours will depart from the library, 116 W. High St., Piqua, at 10 a.m. and at noon, Feb. 24, To be conducted by local historian James Oda, the tours will highlight the African-American history of Piqua.

The tours will include stops and information about Mills Brothers sites; civil rights on the square; sit-ins in Piqua; the village of Rossville; the Miami & Erie canal; the journey and settling of the Randolph freed slaves from Virginia; graves of members of the 54th Massachusetts Regiment, made famous in the movie “Glory”; founders of the local NAACP and their lives and businesses; Boone Street school (Piqua’s segregated school); and African-American churches in Piqua: Second Baptist and the Cyrene A.M.E.

There will be some “hop-off, hop-on” stops along the way.

Tickets cost $5 each and must be purchased in advance at the Mainstreet Piqua office, 326 N. Main St. For information, call 937-773-9355.

World War I military inductees await transport in Piqua in 1918.