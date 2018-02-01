Marriages/divorces

SIDNEY — The following people recently filed for marriage licenses in Shelby County:

Aegis Oswalt, Sidney, and Katelyn Puthoff, Minster; Kevin Gross and Sarah Haggy, Anna; Jack Langenkamp, Russia, and Abigail Rose, Marion; Dalton Shopshire and Monica Edens, Sidney; James Hill and Michelle McCarthy, Sidney; Brandon Wilson and Brittany Current, Sidney; Anthony Francis and Michelle Pfister, Sidney; Jacob Cornett and Harwinder Kaur, Sidney; Tyler Wilson and Amber Fouts, Sidney; Walter Strunk and Nancy Boeckman, Sidney; Christian Taylor and Allexis Davis, Sidney; Logan McQueary and Rebecca Garrett, Sidney; Scott Fischer and Rachel Purtee, Sidney; Tyler Knapke, Versailles, and Alaina Schulze, Minster; Blane Miller and Caren House, Sidney; Jordan Mabes and Dayen Hua, Sidney; Brian Marchal, Sidney, and Beth Wannemacher, Anna; John Quaintance and Netty Simbolon, Sidney; Jhon Pangilinan, Fort Loramie, and Haleigh Huelskamp, Henry; Christopher Simindinger and Christy Brandenburg, Sidney

The following people recently filed for divorce in Shelby County:

Erin Cathcart v. Galen Cathcart,

The following people recently filed for dissolution in Shelby County:

Laura Wheeler and Thomas Wheeler, Carla Baker and Dempsey Baker, Shawn Weinstock and Autumn Weinstock, Theodore Henry, II, and Nicole Henry, Betsey Anthony and Jamie Anthony, Paul Roach and Sandra Roach, Andrea Unverferth and Jeremy Unverferth,

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

