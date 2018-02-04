Posted on by

Cake in a mug


Don Evers, left, and Dorothy Jutte, both of New Bremen, mix up cakes in mugs during a Kitchen Korner activity at Elmwood Assisted Living, recently. To create a peanut butter mug cake, thoroughly mix 3 tablespoons of peanut butter, 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon of sugar and 1 egg in a microwave-safe mug. Microwave for 1 minute.


Courtesy photo

