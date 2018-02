SIDNEY — FISH of Shelby County, 1128 Michigan St., will have a prom dress sale, Feb. 11, from 1 to 4 p.m., in the annex, two doors east of 1128 Michigan St.

Used prom dresses will sell for $10 each. The name of every girl who purchases a dress that day will be entered into a drawing to win shoes, flowers, jewelry, dinner, a manicure or hair styling from local businesses.

To donate a prom dress or for information, call 492-1760.