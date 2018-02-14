Let yourself go

TODAY

• Sidney Dance Company presents “Cats” today and Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., in the Historic Sidney Theatre, 120 Poplar St. Tickets: $15 adults, $10 students, at the door. www.sidneydancecompany.org.

• Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus, exhibits “Think Outside the Brick: The Creative Art of Lego,” which runs through Feb. 25, “Three Chagalls” through March 11, “Botanical Wonders: Flower Figure Quilts 1850-1950” through March 11; “James R. Hopkins: Faces of the Heartland,” through Sunday; and “Motion” through April 30. Exhibit hours vary. Museum admission: Adults $14; seniors, $8; students 18 and older, $8; students 6-17, $5; children 5 and under, free; Sundays free; Thursdays 5 to 9 p.m., pay what you want. 614-629-0359.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Smoke on the Mountain” through Sunday. Times vary. Tickets: $61 to $75 includes dinner. 800-677-9505.

• Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, exhibits “Young Masters,” work by Troy students, through Feb. 25. Hours vary. Free. 937-339-0457.

• Shelby County Historical Society opens an exhibit, “Coming to America,” which runs in the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave., through Feb. 28. Monday through Friday, 1 to 5 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Free.

• Victoria Theatre Association and Shango: Center for the Study of African American Art and Culture present the exhibit, “Visual Voices” through March 30 in the Orchestra Lobby of the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton.

• Victoria Theatre Association presents “The Sound of Music” in the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton, through Sunday. Times vary. Tickets: $30 and up at 888-228-3630.. Free. www.victoriatheatre.com.

• New Knoxville Community Library hosts story time at 6:30 p.m. Free.

FRIDAY

• AMVETS Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts a fish and chicken fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Meals: $7.

• Sidney Knights of Columbus hosts an all-you-can-eat fish fry in the K of C hall, 1300 N. Fourth Ave.,from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Meals: $8 adults eat-in, $7.50 adults carry-out; $4 children 11 and under.

• Miami County Park District hosts the Great Backyard Bird Count from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today in Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, Tipp City, and Sunday in the Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 state Route 185, Covington. Register at miamicountyparks.com.

• Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus, opens “William L. Hawkins: An Imaginative Geography,” which runs through May 20. Exhibit hours vary. Museum admission: Adults $14; seniors, $8; students 18 and older, $8; students 6-17, $5; children 5 and under, free; Sundays free; Thursdays 5 to 9 p.m., pay what you want. 614-629-0359.

• Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 state Route 118, Van Wert, presents “Amazing Grace: The Musical,” at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $35-$45 at www.npacvw.org.

SATURDAY

• Sidney Dance Company hosts “Becoming Cats,” a backstage tour and dance and makeup demonstration, at 4:30 p.m., in the Historic Sidney Theatre, 120 Poplar St. Tickets: $5 at Sharon’s School of Dance, 104 1/2 E. Poplar St. and at the door.

• National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Fairborn, hosts Family Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with activities about satellites. Presentations at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., storytelling at 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. Free. 937-255-4646.

• Miami County Park District offers a two-session class in beginning beekeeping today from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 12:30 to 5 p.m. in the Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 state Route 41, Troy. Fee: $60. Advance registration required at miamicountyparks.com.

SUNDAY

• Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy, hosts View from the Vista, birdwatching, from 2 to 4 p.m. 937-698-6493.

• Miami County Park District hoss a dog social, “Valentine Dog Lovers,” in Charleson Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, Tipp City, from 1 to 3 p.m. Register at miamicountyparks.com.

• Today is the deadline to register children in grades K to 6 for the Miami County YMCA’s President’s Day Camp, scheduled for Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Jumpys in Troy and the Robinson branch in Troy. Drop off at the Piqua branch, 223 W. High St., Piqua. Take a lunch. Fee: $20 members, $26 nonmembers at 937-773-9622.

MONDAY

• Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. for a Justin Timberlake concert scheduled for Sept. 19 in the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Tickets at www.LiveNation.com.

• The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Fairborn, presents Air Force One subject-matter experts including a retired pilot, a former crew chief and support crew, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Air Force One tours available. Free. 937-255-3286.

• New Bremen Public Library hosts Technology Help Time from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. for general computer-use help and Move and Groove to the music for children in grades K to 3 at 6:30 p.m. Advance registration required for either at 419-629-2158.

• New Knoxville Community Library hosts Technology Help Time from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for general computer-use help. Advance registration required at 419-753-2724.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts Technology Help Time from 5 to 7 p.m. for general computer-use help and the Young Adult Book Club for children in seventh and eighth grades at 6:15 p.m. Free. Advance registration required for computer help at 419-628-2925.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., offers a drop-in craft, “Chinese New Year,” for children in grades K to 5 deom 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 492-8354.

TUESDAY

• Darke County Parks hosts Project FeederWatch, bird-watching, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today and 3 to 5 p.m., Wednesday, in the Shawnee Prairie Preserve, 4267 state Route 502 W., Greenville. Free. Take binoculars for both events. 937-548-0165.

• New Bremen Public Library presents story time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts story time for all ages at 10:30 a.m. and a workshop by Heather Bruns, “Oils and Awesome Sauces” about dressings and marinades, at 6 p.m. Advance registration required for workshop at 419-628-2925.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., hosts the Crazy 8s Math club for children in grades 3 to 5 at 6 p.m.

• Shelby County Master Gardeners offers a seminar, “What’s Happening in the Plant World? Garden Trends for 2018,” at 6:30 p.m. in the Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St. Free.

WEDNESDAY

• Wilson Health Auxiliary hosts a Collective Goods Book Fair in the basement of the Wilson Health Professional Building, 915 W. Michigan St., today from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Feb. 21 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enter at Door No. 4.

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts wing night from 4 to 7 p.m. Wings: 60 cents dine in; 70 cents carry out.

• New Knoxville Community Library offers a craft for children in fourth grade and older at 3 p.m.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts a book discussion group at 2 p.m.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., hosts Tales for Twos at 9:30 a.m. and Mother Goose Time at 10:30 a.m.

Feb. 22

• New Bremen Public Library hosts story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m. and Book Buzz, a book discussion for adults at 1 p.m.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., hosts Teen Thursday from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit event listings to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.

